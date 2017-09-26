Problem Intersection In Nicollet May Undergo Changes

Traffic concerns continue to rise for motorists driving through Nicollet.

A recently revamped intersection in town has been blamed for three reported accidents and innumerable close calls since the changes were made last year.



"With a significantly reduced amount of traffic on Hwy. 99 it no longer made sense to have the Hwy. 111 traffic stop at the intersection of Hwy. 111 and 99. So as a result what MnDOT did was we moved the stop signs from the north and south approaches to the east and west approaches," Scott Thompson, MnDOT traffic engineer says.

Changes were made last November to reduce delay for motorists on Highway 111.



"You'll see cars actually stop where there's no stop sign there now. I guess that's just human nature for being imprinted on stopping there so long," Nicollet Mayor Fred Froelich says.

Apart from issues rising from those unaware of the changes, other concerns stem from speed and visibility.

"There's a big tree on the corner here that tends to block things. Another visibility problem is if a semi stops in the street no one can see the stop sign when they're coming to the intersection. Another problem which I think is the biggest one is speed," Froelich says.

Froelich says he's brought up the idea of flashing speed signs for next year's budget.

"It tells you your speed and it's a direct approach to tell people slow down when you're coming to this intersection," he says.

For now, MnDOT officials say they will continue to monitor the intersection for both immediate and long–term solutions.

"It's making sure that branches are taken care of. It's making sure we're potentially removing some parking to help improve visibility," Thompson says.



Thompson says MnDOT is currently working on a project to insert a curb extension on Hwy. 111.

This will allow the stop signs to be closer to traffic and improve visibility.

In the meantime they ask drivers to pay close attention to road signs.