Wells High Schoolers Teach Farm Safety To Local Kids

Harvest season is upon us and agriculture students at United South Central High School in Wells put on a farm safety day to teach local grade school students how to stay safe on the farm.

From tractor to combine to snowmobile safety, kids watched demonstrations on what could happen if things go wrong.

"It's nice to show them a little bit of what can happen, so that way they are little more cautious around stuff, especially this big equipment," junior Kameron Lutteke said.

It gave kids a chance to look at the equipment up close and take away a memorable lesson.

"Our hope is that they remember this when they're out maybe with the cousins or aunts or uncles or maybe they live on a farm to understand some of those dangers," agriculture teacher Dan Dylla said.

For some of the students, it is more than just showing what can happen, it is about keeping their community safe.

"We'd hate to have somebody in this community get hurt because everybody knows everybody around here," senior Trent Stevermer said. "One person gets hurt, everybody is effected by that, so you just try to keep everybody safe."

This is the 24th year USC High School has held this program.