Suspicious Person Taking Photos of Kids in Eagle Lake

A 21-year-old man is charged after allegedly assaulting another man in Blue Earth County.
Shawna Wolfe, age 48 of Mankato, was charged in Nicollet County with welfare fraud related crimes on September 22
Two teenagers have died and a third person has been seriously injured in a wrong-way crash on the interstate in Minneapolis.
Police say an infant delivered by emergency surgery following an assault on the mother has died at a Rochester hospital
Authorities say a Rochester mother of ten had five of her children in her vehicle when she drove drunk, sideswiped a median cable barrier, then exited the highway and pulled over to breast feed her baby along the side of the road.
Today's rally included employees and community members voicing their concerns for current residents and staff of the facility. "Not only are people losing their job, it hurts the morale of the people who are staying,” Peter Engstrom, kitchen aid at MCHS says.
At Monday night's council meeting, Robin Leslie resigned effective immediately as city administrator.
MSU football players react to National Anthem Kneeling Sunday.
