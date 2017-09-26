Suspicious Person Taking Photos of Kids in Eagle Lake

On Tuesday at approximately 4:30 P.M., the Eagle Lake Police Department took a report of suspicious activity in the City of Eagle Lake that occurred around 3 p.m.

A younger, white male with dark colored hair, with a trimmed beard with something covering his face drove by the juveniles who were walking.

The male party started taking pictures of them near the corner of North Agency Street and LeRay Avenue.

The male party was possibly driving a light blue or teal colored older vehicle with rust on it similar to a Buick.

After passing by the juveniles, the vehicle turned around and followed the children taking more pictures of them.

The juveniles then ran to a nearby residence. At that time, an adult whom the juveniles knew came outside of a residence to meet them and the suspicious male party left the area.

The incident is currently under investigation and anyone with any knowledge of the incident is encouraged to contact the Eagle Lake Police Department by dialing 911 or calling our dispatch at 507-387-5601.

-KEYC News 12