SMILES for TBI Survivors

Suffering a traumatic brain injury can lead to life-long complications. A group dedicated in aiding those with disabilities is now focusing on TBI survivors.



Following a downhill skiing accident, Robyn Block was in a coma for 11 days and after a series of tests, she was diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury.

Robyn doesn't remember much of her hospital stay until she started rehab therapy.



"I started to a little bit as we go but it's difficult and I think that's so hard for other people to understand what we go through every day. We look normal, some of us look normal you would never guess but in our mind it's a massive hurricane every day," TBI survivor Robyn Block said.



SMILES Center for Independent Living is a nonprofit organization committed to providing services to all ages of individuals with disabilities throughout south central Minnesota. Their newest initiative is connecting traumatic brain injury survivors.



"We believe that people with disabilities are the best at providing services to those individuals with similar disabilities they're able to be mentors and they're able to just be resources in the community share their experiences and really show people how to cope with this disability," SMILES peer mentor Alex Langsjoen said.



"Everybody has a separate way of dealing with a TBI and even caregivers get to hear and listen to what we do and how we are and I think it will help a little bit with reality," Block added.



The biggest challenge Robyn has faced with her TBI is accepting she has one.



"It's something that will help me and other TBI warriors, I call us warriors that have been through this that to talk about our story to people that understand where we've been would be amazing, definitely kind of a cleansing for us as well," Block said.



The first meeting will be October 11th at the SMILES Mankato Office, it's open to the community, TBI survivors and family members. For more information visit, http://smilescil.org/services/peer-mentoring/

