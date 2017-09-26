KEYC - Buisman Ties Scarlet Assists Record in Win Over Rockets

The Mankato West Scarlets battled the Rochester John Marshall Rockets on Tuesday night in North Mankato. Scarlet senior McKenna Buisman tallied her 35th career assist, tying the program record in Mankato West's 4-1 win over the Rockets. 