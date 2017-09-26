Buisman Ties Scarlet Assists Record in Win Over Rockets

The Mankato West Scarlets battled the Rochester John Marshall Rockets on Tuesday night in North Mankato. Scarlet senior McKenna Buisman tallied her 35th career assist, tying the program record in Mankato West's 4-1 win over the Rockets.
Natalie Schisel celebrates after scoring a goal.
Marshall's Chase VanDeVere scored two goals in the contest.
Running back Nate Gunn rushed for 123 yards, and two touchdowns.
Kopet threw for 357 yards, and 7 touchdowns in Saturday's victory over CM/C.
Saturday, the Mankato West and East girls and boys soccer teams battled each other for Pack the Stands.
The MSU volleyball team returned to the Taylor Center Friday night. The Mavs topped U-Mary 3-0. MSU returns to action Saturday afternoon, the Mavs host Minot State at 12PM.
Mavericks win 3-0 over Cougars.
