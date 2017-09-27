Prep Athlete: Jody Hansen

The Sleepy Eye St. Mary's volleyball team is off to an impressive 12-2 start this season with multi-talented setter, Jody Hansen, fueling the Knight’s success.

Last week, Jody Hansen recorded her 1,000th dig as the senior knocks down milestones in her final season at St. Mary's.



"I think the main thing for me is just hustling, if you ask anyone on my team if it's in practice or in a game, if there's a ball, I'm going for it, diving for it, I'm pretty aggressive, so I think just always hustling and never giving up on a ball really racks them up," said Hansen, prep athlete.

The entire Knights offense runs through Hansen, who's started since her freshman year.



"We started running a 6–2 offense with her when she was a freshman and sophomore. Last year as a junior we kind of let it take over and run our whole offense. Just to see her develop into an all around player, we're setting her the ball, she's attacking from the back row. Her defense has improved from what we thought was already pretty spectacular. She's improved on it too, and her setting she's spent a lot of time with it. We don't have the big hitters, but we have girls that probably need a more precise set ball, and she's doing that," said Jen Walter, SESM head coach.

While Hansen's hoping the Knights make a deep postseason run this year, she still has one more goal to reach and is closing in on 2,000 set assists.

"It's going to mean a lot to me, ever since I've been a kid in elementary, I've put in a lot of hard work. Through the stats, 1,000 digs, 2,000 set assists, it's nice to see all that hard work pay off, it only happens one night. It's nice to live in that moment, I think about all those times I went to practice, or softball field, or open gym and served. It's nice to be recognized for something I put all my hard work in for now. I wouldn't be here or have any of the stats I have without my teammates, or coaches, or anyone else, my family pushing me. Especially my teammates, they've made me so much better throughout the years, and definitely Jen," said Hansen.

Hansen's leadership and dominance are why she's our KEYC Scheels All Sports Girls Prep Athlete of the Week.