Minnesota Hospitals, Nursing Homes Commit To FluSafe Program

A number of Minnesota hospitals and nursing homes are committed to preventing the spread of influenza through the FluSafe program.

The Minnesota Department of Health program is in its 7th year, with over 84 hospitals and 65 nursing homes across Minnesota participating in the 2016-2017 season.

Through the FluSafe program, facilities are provided resources that highlight the importance of vaccinations and practice for a pandemic response.

At least 90 percent of health care workers are vaccinated at FluSafe facilities.

In our region, local FluSafe hospitals include the Sleepy Eye Medical Center, River’s Edge Hospital and Clinic in St. Peter and the Madelia Community Hospital and Clinic.

