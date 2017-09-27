Teaching Board Not Obligated To Report Misconduct

The state board that has authority over teaching licenses says it's not legally obligated to report allegations of sexual misconduct or inappropriate behavior involving teachers to law enforcement.

A review of public records and interviews with law enforcement found the Minnesota Board of Teaching failed to report at least 17 teachers accused of those allegations dating back to the 1980s. The board conducts internal investigations and determines what qualifies as criminal behavior.

The state Legislature passed a law that goes into effect next year which will require the board to notify law enforcement of such allegations, but only if it takes disciplinary action. Gov. Mark Dayton says the board has a moral responsibility to protect Minnesota students.