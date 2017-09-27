THRIVE: College Students Facing Depression

College is nothing short of an enormous transition for young adults.
Bullying is unwanted aggressive behavior that perceives power imbalance.
It’s the fastest growing water sport in Minnesota and it’s also a great workout! We head out onto the water to take a look at stand-up paddle boarding.
People of all ages and abilities are moving this summer, by signing up for tri or duathlons.
It's a day many look forward to each day when they go to work... retirement.
As the weather turns warmer, many of us are heading outside to get our exercise.
With miles and miles of biking trails throughout our viewing area, it's no surprise more and more people are taking to two wheels to get their exercise.
Madison East Mall is a hot spot for many to get in their exercise by walking laps and socializing with friends.
The State Auditor's office says it's conducted a special investigation into the finances of the northern Iowa city of Armstrong, finding a slew of mishandled deposits and disbursements.
Police say a woman was critically burned when a man set her on fire in Minneapolis in domestic dispute that also left him with severe burns.
While most of the trees near the front of the property have been removed, some of the older trees are still intact.
The Eagle Lake Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a suspicious person who took pictures of school children Tuesday.
Brad Lawson is known for more than just being a teacher and coach, he is a role model for many of his students.
