House Fire Training Will Commence Saturday

MANKATO , MINN. -

If you see smoke on Saturday, no need to worry. Mankato firefighters will be enhancing their techniques with a simulation house fire burn.

The training will take place at 227 South 5th Street, on the corner of East Hickory and Hanover Street.

Crews will arrive on scene at 9:00 a.m., with burns beginning between 9:30 a.m. and 10:00 a.m..

Although the building will be completely destroyed with a final ignition occurring between noon and one, exercises like these help give emergency responders a unique hands–on experience.

Deputy Director Jeff Bengtson said "We're fortunate to occasionally to have the opportunity to have a house donated for our training and provides kind of an invaluable opportunity for us to learn how, or to practice our skills."

For those wanting to watch the drills, officials are advising residents to stay west of 5th Street.

  • Suspicious Person Taking Photos of Kids in Eagle Lake

    A younger, white male with dark colored hair, with a trimmed beard with something covering his face drove by the juveniles who were walking.  The male party started taking pictures of them near the corner of North Agency Street and LeRay Avenue.

  • Mankato Family Receives Angels In Adoption Award

    A few months ago we shared the story of a Mankato couple who was stuck in Lebanon for an adoption process for nearly a year.

  • 21-Year-Old Man Charged In Alleged Assault In Mankato

    A 21-year-old man is charged after allegedly assaulting another man in Blue Earth County. 

  • Wells City Administrator Resigns

    At Monday night's council meeting, Robin Leslie resigned effective immediately as city administrator.

  • Man Sentenced For Trying To Bus Teen From Minnesota For Sex

    A Sierra Vista man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for trying to get a teenage girl to travel from Minnesota to Arizona and have sex with him. 

  • Problem Intersection In Nicollet May Undergo Changes

    A recently revamped intersection in town has been blamed for three reported accidents and innumerable close calls since the changes were made last year.

  • SMILES for TBI Survivors

    Suffering a traumatic brain injury can lead to life-long complications. A group dedicated in aiding those with disabilities is now focusing on TBI survivors.

  • Airbnb Guest Accused Of Trying To Sexually Assault Girl

    A Michigan man who was a guest at an Airbnb in suburban Minneapolis is accused of trying to sexually assault the host's 7-year-old daughter. 

