House Fire Training Will Commence Saturday

If you see smoke on Saturday, no need to worry. Mankato firefighters will be enhancing their techniques with a simulation house fire burn.



The training will take place at 227 South 5th Street, on the corner of East Hickory and Hanover Street.

Crews will arrive on scene at 9:00 a.m., with burns beginning between 9:30 a.m. and 10:00 a.m..

Although the building will be completely destroyed with a final ignition occurring between noon and one, exercises like these help give emergency responders a unique hands–on experience.



Deputy Director Jeff Bengtson said "We're fortunate to occasionally to have the opportunity to have a house donated for our training and provides kind of an invaluable opportunity for us to learn how, or to practice our skills."



For those wanting to watch the drills, officials are advising residents to stay west of 5th Street.

