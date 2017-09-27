Gov. Dayton Authorizes Assistance For Redwood, Renville Counties From August Flooding

Governor Mark Dayton Wednesday authorized up to an estimated $675,750 in total relief for Redwood and Renville Counties. The funding will come from the State Disaster Assistance Contingency Account.

Severe thunderstorms and flooding on August 16, 2017, caused significant damage to county and township roads, a section of regional railway, and county agricultural drainage systems.

Aid from the contingency account will reimburse counties for public infrastructure repairs and clean-up costs.

Under Minnesota law, the state will reimburse 75 percent of eligible costs for public infrastructure repairs and clean-up, with local governments responsible for covering the remaining 25 percent.

