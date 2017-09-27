Local Community Leaders Attend Blue Zones Project Discussion On Health

As we wait to see what changes are made in our health care system, the biggest opportunity we have as a community is to positively impact the health and well–being in our area.

Mankato Clinic CEO Randy Farrow says, "We have a major crisis with our health care systems and there's no easy fixes to that. I think every community has to look at themselves and say what can we do to help."

Today community leaders in North Mankato and Mankato joined a discussion regarding a new concept called blue zones.

Speaker and Senior VP of Blue Zones Tony Buettner says, "Found the fives places where the people live the longest, in most cases people live to 100 at ten times the rate we do here in America with just a fraction of the disease. After that research AARP approached us and asked if we could replicate one of the blue zones in America."

The Blue Zone project is based on comprehensive, inclusive, evidence based population health strategies that work with people, places, and policies where we spend our most time.

Buettner says, "Schools, restaurants, grocery stores, faith based communities, employers and convenient stores and then bringing the bright and best policy bundles forward to community leaders and work with them to help identify their strategies, the culture, the communities and help them get policies that implement making healthy choices and movement easier."

Albert Lea was the first pilot project to launch back in 2008.

It has now spread to 9 states and 42 communities.

Buettner says, "We have about 70 best practices now, we've worked with over 4 thousand organizations, and over 3 million have worked with blue zone project so we provide a menu of choice."

--KEYC News 12