Fairmont Considering Body Camera Program

The Fairmont Police Department is intending to implement the use of body cameras within their police force. Now, they're looking for the public's input.



For years the Fairmont Police Department has discussed adding body cameras to their fleet. Currently the department uses only squad car video.



"We're looking at now is expanding to a body camera system that actually pairs up with our current squad car video system so we'll actually be able to not only have the squad car video but also the body camera video that goes with that," Police Chief Michael Hunter said.



Minnesota State Statute requires the opportunity for public comment before purchase or implementation of a body camera program. Citizens can complete an online survey, contact Fairmont City Council or the police chief directly or appear at the city council meeting on October 9th.



"It might help shape some of our policy and that's where public input, we have a lot of latitude on what we can and can't have in our policy and a lot of that input we're gathering helps to shape what our policy use is going to be for body cameras within our community," Chief Hunter added.



Currently there is no state law that requires the purchase of body cameras or even the use of squad car video, but officers believe it will be of great use to them.



"Our officers are in favor of using body cameras. They appreciate it as another objective piece of evidence that we can use during incidents whether it's a criminal aspect, whether it's contact with the public, it gives us one more objective piece of evidence and documentation of what occurred.," Chief Hunter said.



So far, public feedback has been supportive. The community has until October 20th to offer input; after that Chief Hunter will present the information to city council. The department would like to have cameras purchased by the end of the year and begin testing them out in January.

To find the survey, visit http://www.fairmontpolice.org City Council information at http://fairmont.org/city-council/ or contact Police Chief Hunter mhunter@fairmont.org or 507-238-4481. The City Council Meeting will take place on October 9th at 5:30 p.m.

