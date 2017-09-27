Maple River Teacher Wins Golden Apple Award

One teacher at Maple River Middle School in Mapleton is known for more than just being a teacher and coach, he is a role model for many of his students.

Brad Lawson is the seventh and eighth grade social studies teacher and basketball coach at the school.

"I like his teaching style, it keeps me interested in what we're learning," student Dylan Doyen said.

"He's got a pretty good sense of humor and likes to joke around every once in a while," student Boden Simen said.

To many, he's not just a teacher, he's considered a leader in and out of the classroom.

"I try to be a good leader, a good role model, especially for those boys and girls in the school, just be that positive male role model," Lawson said.

Lucas Doering, the student who nominated Lawson for the award, said he even goes out of his way to help to students, even if it's not in the subject he teaches.

"He would always help me with homework, even though he wasn't like my math teacher," Doering said. "I really appreciated that, it helped me get good grades and make sure I could play in sports."

Lawson said he loves working with the kids, both in and out of the classroom. This love has earned him the Golden Apple Award.

"It's a good feeling to have, knowing that those students are thinking of me as a positive role model for them, inside the school, outside the school, and in the classroom especially," Lawson said.

--KEYC News 12