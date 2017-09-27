Trees Down On Tschohl Property

More progress is being made at the Tschohl property in North Mankato.

Trees are being removed and the barn has been taken down.

While most of the trees near the front of the property have been removed, some of the older trees are still intact.

The site is the future home of the Birchwood Cottages, an assisted living facility for seniors with memory loss.

The private development recently moved ahead after years of debate between city officials and residents about what to do with the land.