Jones Metal Celebrates 75 Years

Employees and customers gathered to honor the longevity of this Mankato grown business.

Jones Metal fabricates mostly sheet metal, that is used for parts given to companies like Kato engineering and Caterpillar, which is used to build machinery.

Last year, the company went paperless, meaning everything is computer run, which helps assist in the ever–changing technological battle and ensures a local company keeps up with supply and demand.

Customers were given guided tours to showcase their new automation, just the latest reason why this establishment has lasted 75 years and continues to grow.



Caterpillar Paving Buyer Cody Meyer said "Working with them has been outstanding. They're account reps are all very home grown, they really up the economy here. Diversified throughout in all products. So, I can't complain. They've been a great, they've been a great supplier to Caterpillar."

Another aspect this group prides itself on is the relationship with clients, tending to their needs in the most profitable way possible.



Jones Metal's Director of Sales & Marketing Toby Begnaud said "Continuing to listen to your customers and what they want. A trend towards real time production, real time data from your supplier to your customer. And also the ability to add smaller, more cost effective lots."

State of the art laser technology was on display along with a brand new robotic welder that helps welding together parts more efficient.

Combining the latest machinery with well qualified individuals, gives the president some assurance that they could be celebrating another decade down the road.



Jones Metal's President and CEO Sarah Richards "Jones Metal is working very hard every day to, to promote careers in manufacturing. And we turn toward technology and try and pair that with our people, to bring out the best results and increase our capacity every day."

Earlier this week, Jones Metal was proud to display its own history wall, presenting the people and events that have led to what this institution has become and is today.



Jones Metal is a one–of–kind company, as not only is it a 3rd generation business, but has been woman owned since 1942.

For additional information, you can visit jonesmetalinc.com or "Jones Metal Inc." on Facebook.

- KEYC 12