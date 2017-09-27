Eagle Lake Searching for Suspicious Person

The Eagle Lake Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a suspicious person who took pictures of school children Tuesday.



As three children were walking home from school Tuesday afternoon near the corner of North Agency Street and LeRay Avenue, they were approached by a younger white male, with dark hair and a beard who began talking pictures of them with his phone from his vehicle.

After passing the students he turned around and once again starting taking pictures. That's when the children decided to run and find an adult, prompting the individual to flee the scene.



"A light blue or teal colored Buick vehicle is what we got from them, was their best description they could give us at that point and time," Eagle Lake Police Chief John Kopp said.



The Eagle Lake Police Department was not notified until an hour after the incident and were unable to locate the person.



"We've been following up on leads all day, people have been good about calling in and letting us know if they saw something suspicious or that seemed not right to them and we encourage people to continue doing that," Chief Kopp added.



Police say they'll keep looking for the individual to bring him in for questioning.



Anyone with knowledge of the incident is encouraged to contact the Eagle Lake Police department by either dialing 9-1-1 or calling at 507-387-5601

