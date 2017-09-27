Worker Hurt at Site of New Elementary School Near Bemidji

Authorities in northern Minnesota say a worker was hurt at the site of a new elementary school.

The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office says the workplace injury happened Wednesday morning at the site of the new Gene Dillon Elementary School near Bemidji.

The injured worker was flown from the scene by medical aircraft. Authorities don't know the worker's condition.

Details of what happened were not released. OSHA is investigating.

