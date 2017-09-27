KEYC - Zach's Lone Goal Lifts the Mavs to 1-0 Win

The 13th-ranked Minnesota State soccer team returned to The Pitch Wednesday afternoon, the Mavericks played host to Concordia-St. Paul.
Julia Zach scored the lone goal for the Mavs in their 1-0 victory over the Golden Bears.