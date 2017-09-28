Environmentalists Seek More Comment Time On PolyMet Permits

Environmental groups are asking the Department of Natural Resources to give the public more time to comment on the draft dam safety permits for the planned PolyMet copper-nickel mine in northeastern Minnesota.

The latest request came Wednesday from four groups: WaterLegacy, the Center for Biological Diversity, Friends of the Cloquet Valley State Forest and the Izaak Walton League. It followed a request last week from the Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy.

The 30-day comment period on the two draft permits closes Oct. 16. The most important governs the mine's tailings basin.

The groups say 30 days isn't long enough to submit adequate responses, given the importance of the permits to the project, the complexity of the issues involved, the thousands of pages of supporting documents and the potential safety risks.