KEYC - I-35W Closing To Cause Road Mess In Minneapolis This Weekend

I-35W Closing To Cause Road Mess In Minneapolis This Weekend

Posted: Updated:
By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Connect
Getting around the Twin Cities will be a headache this weekend.
     Interstate 35W between downtown Minneapolis and Crosstown Highway 62 will be shut down Friday night through Monday morning even though the Minnesota Twins, the Gophers football team and the Minnesota Vikings all have games, and the Twin Cities Marathon is happening.
     Gov. Mark Dayton has raised ``serious concerns'' about potential disruptions. But the Minnesota Department of Transportation is defending its decision.
     MnDOT Commissioner Charlie Zelle says his agency regrets any ``significant inconveniences'' the closing will cause. 
     But Zelle says the I-35W redesign is complex, and any delay would add costs.
     The Star Tribune reports more than 100,000 people are expected to take in a Vikings game, a Twins game and the Twin Cities Marathon  all on Sunday.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Eagle Lake Searching for Suspicious Person

    Eagle Lake Searching for Suspicious Person

    Wednesday, September 27 2017 11:41 PM EDT2017-09-28 03:41:30 GMT

    The Eagle Lake Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a suspicious person who took pictures of school children Tuesday.

    The Eagle Lake Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a suspicious person who took pictures of school children Tuesday.

  • Trees Down On Tschohl Property

    Trees Down On Tschohl Property

    Wednesday, September 27 2017 7:53 PM EDT2017-09-27 23:53:59 GMT

    While most of the trees near the front of the property have been removed, some of the older trees are still intact.

    While most of the trees near the front of the property have been removed, some of the older trees are still intact.

  • Iowa Auditor Outlines City Of Armstrong's Financial Problems

    Iowa Auditor Outlines City Of Armstrong's Financial Problems

    Thursday, September 28 2017 7:22 AM EDT2017-09-28 11:22:43 GMT

    The State Auditor's office says it's conducted a special investigation into the finances of the northern Iowa city of Armstrong, finding a slew of mishandled deposits and disbursements. 

    The State Auditor's office says it's conducted a special investigation into the finances of the northern Iowa city of Armstrong, finding a slew of mishandled deposits and disbursements. 

  • Maple River Teacher Wins Golden Apple Award

    Maple River Teacher Wins Golden Apple Award

    Wednesday, September 27 2017 7:51 PM EDT2017-09-27 23:51:45 GMT

    Brad Lawson is known for more than just being a teacher and coach, he is a role model for many of his students.

    Brad Lawson is known for more than just being a teacher and coach, he is a role model for many of his students.

  • Lost Hunter Found After 4 Days in Northern Minnesota Woods

    Lost Hunter Found After 4 Days in Northern Minnesota Woods

    Wednesday, September 27 2017 8:02 PM EDT2017-09-28 00:02:23 GMT

    Authorities have found a missing hunter who spent four days lost in the swampy woods of northern Minnesota

    Authorities have found a missing hunter who spent four days lost in the swampy woods of northern Minnesota

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your

    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • 21-Year-Old Man Charged In Alleged Assault In Mankato

    21-Year-Old Man Charged In Alleged Assault In Mankato

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 2:42 PM EDT2017-09-26 18:42:09 GMT

    A 21-year-old man is charged after allegedly assaulting another man in Blue Earth County. 

    A 21-year-old man is charged after allegedly assaulting another man in Blue Earth County. 

  • Twins Clinch Playoff Spot, Continue Unexpected Turnaround

    Twins Clinch Playoff Spot, Continue Unexpected Turnaround

    Thursday, September 28 2017 7:54 AM EDT2017-09-28 11:54:27 GMT

    The Minnesota Twins became the first team to make the playoffs after losing at least 100 games the previous season, clinching an AL wild-card berth on Wednesday night when the Los Angeles Angles lost 6-4 in 10 innings at Chicago.   

    The Minnesota Twins became the first team to make the playoffs after losing at least 100 games the previous season, clinching an AL wild-card berth on Wednesday night when the Los Angeles Angles lost 6-4 in 10 innings at Chicago.   