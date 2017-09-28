KEYC - Police: Man Sets Woman On Fire, Both Critically Burned

Police: Man Sets Woman On Fire, Both Critically Burned

Posted: Updated:
By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Connect
Police say a woman was critically burned when a man set her on fire in Minneapolis in domestic dispute that also left him with severe burns. 
     First responders were call to the fire in the upper unit of a northeast side duplex about 7 a.m. Thursday. Police arrived to find the burned woman across the street. Officer Corey Schmidt says the woman was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with critical injuries. The man was found outside nearby, also with severe burns and was taken to the same hospital. 
     Schmidt says there were earlier threats by the man to burn down the house. 
     The Star Tribune says a man who lives in the lower unit called police after hearing the woman yelling that the man was threatening her. The man who declined to be identified said he saw the woman on fire and put a blanket over her. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Eagle Lake Searching for Suspicious Person

    Eagle Lake Searching for Suspicious Person

    Wednesday, September 27 2017 11:41 PM EDT2017-09-28 03:41:30 GMT

    The Eagle Lake Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a suspicious person who took pictures of school children Tuesday.

    The Eagle Lake Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a suspicious person who took pictures of school children Tuesday.

  • Trees Down On Tschohl Property

    Trees Down On Tschohl Property

    Wednesday, September 27 2017 7:53 PM EDT2017-09-27 23:53:59 GMT

    While most of the trees near the front of the property have been removed, some of the older trees are still intact.

    While most of the trees near the front of the property have been removed, some of the older trees are still intact.

  • Iowa Auditor Outlines City Of Armstrong's Financial Problems

    Iowa Auditor Outlines City Of Armstrong's Financial Problems

    Thursday, September 28 2017 7:22 AM EDT2017-09-28 11:22:43 GMT

    The State Auditor's office says it's conducted a special investigation into the finances of the northern Iowa city of Armstrong, finding a slew of mishandled deposits and disbursements. 

    The State Auditor's office says it's conducted a special investigation into the finances of the northern Iowa city of Armstrong, finding a slew of mishandled deposits and disbursements. 

  • Maple River Teacher Wins Golden Apple Award

    Maple River Teacher Wins Golden Apple Award

    Wednesday, September 27 2017 7:51 PM EDT2017-09-27 23:51:45 GMT

    Brad Lawson is known for more than just being a teacher and coach, he is a role model for many of his students.

    Brad Lawson is known for more than just being a teacher and coach, he is a role model for many of his students.

  • Lost Hunter Found After 4 Days in Northern Minnesota Woods

    Lost Hunter Found After 4 Days in Northern Minnesota Woods

    Wednesday, September 27 2017 8:02 PM EDT2017-09-28 00:02:23 GMT

    Authorities have found a missing hunter who spent four days lost in the swampy woods of northern Minnesota

    Authorities have found a missing hunter who spent four days lost in the swampy woods of northern Minnesota

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your

    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • 21-Year-Old Man Charged In Alleged Assault In Mankato

    21-Year-Old Man Charged In Alleged Assault In Mankato

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 2:42 PM EDT2017-09-26 18:42:09 GMT

    A 21-year-old man is charged after allegedly assaulting another man in Blue Earth County. 

    A 21-year-old man is charged after allegedly assaulting another man in Blue Earth County. 

  • Twins Clinch Playoff Spot, Continue Unexpected Turnaround

    Twins Clinch Playoff Spot, Continue Unexpected Turnaround

    Thursday, September 28 2017 7:54 AM EDT2017-09-28 11:54:27 GMT

    The Minnesota Twins became the first team to make the playoffs after losing at least 100 games the previous season, clinching an AL wild-card berth on Wednesday night when the Los Angeles Angles lost 6-4 in 10 innings at Chicago.   

    The Minnesota Twins became the first team to make the playoffs after losing at least 100 games the previous season, clinching an AL wild-card berth on Wednesday night when the Los Angeles Angles lost 6-4 in 10 innings at Chicago.   