Police: Man Sets Woman On Fire, Both Critically Burned

Police say a woman was critically burned when a man set her on fire in Minneapolis in domestic dispute that also left him with severe burns.

First responders were call to the fire in the upper unit of a northeast side duplex about 7 a.m. Thursday. Police arrived to find the burned woman across the street. Officer Corey Schmidt says the woman was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with critical injuries. The man was found outside nearby, also with severe burns and was taken to the same hospital.

Schmidt says there were earlier threats by the man to burn down the house.

The Star Tribune says a man who lives in the lower unit called police after hearing the woman yelling that the man was threatening her. The man who declined to be identified said he saw the woman on fire and put a blanket over her.