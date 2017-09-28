Lakefield Motorcyclist Arrested After Leading Police On Chase

A 33-year-old Lakefield man is arrested after leading police on a motorcycle chase through Jackson County.

A county deputy tried pulling over the motorcyclist.. 33-year-old Derek Beglinger, of Lakefield, around 9:30 last night for a moving violation.

Beglinger then fled from police in the city of Lakefield. He was later located on Mill Road and fled a second time before being arrested.

Prior to the incident, Beglinger was cited on his motorcycle by Lakefield Police for driving after revocation,having no insurance and no registration earlier in the afternoon.