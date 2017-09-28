CSU Celebrates 50th Anniversary With New Art Gallery

MSU's Centennial Union has unveiled an art exhibit portraying its 50 year history on campus.



The gallery displays a number of features, including iconic names that have stood foot on the university as well as stories of alumni during their time as a Maverick.

Officials encourage students to take a trip through history and experience how the facility they cherish today has evolved.



Director ff the Centennial Union & Student Activities Mark Constantine said "To try to really understand that the importance of this building and what it means to the life of the students on a daily basis. I think that perspective can be shown through the history here through our older pictures."



The exhibit will be open to the public through the end of October.

For the latest news and upcoming events, you can visit csu.mnsu.edu or visit "Centennial Student Union" on Facebook.

- KEYC 12