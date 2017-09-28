KEYC - CSU Celebrates 50th Anniversary With New Art Gallery

CSU Celebrates 50th Anniversary With New Art Gallery

Posted: Updated:
MANKATO, Minn -

MSU's Centennial Union has unveiled an art exhibit portraying its 50 year history on campus.

The gallery displays a number of features, including iconic names that have stood foot on the university as well as stories of alumni during their time as a Maverick.

Officials encourage students to take a trip through history and experience how the facility they cherish today has evolved.

Director ff the Centennial Union & Student Activities Mark  Constantine said "To try to really understand that the importance of this building and what it means to the life of the students on a daily basis. I think that perspective can be shown through the history here through our older pictures."

The exhibit will be open to the public through the end of October.

For the latest news and upcoming events, you can visit csu.mnsu.edu or visit "Centennial Student Union" on Facebook.

- KEYC 12

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Iowa Auditor Outlines City Of Armstrong's Financial Problems

    Iowa Auditor Outlines City Of Armstrong's Financial Problems

    Thursday, September 28 2017 7:22 AM EDT2017-09-28 11:22:43 GMT

    The State Auditor's office says it's conducted a special investigation into the finances of the northern Iowa city of Armstrong, finding a slew of mishandled deposits and disbursements. 

    The State Auditor's office says it's conducted a special investigation into the finances of the northern Iowa city of Armstrong, finding a slew of mishandled deposits and disbursements. 

  • Eagle Lake Searching for Suspicious Person

    Eagle Lake Searching for Suspicious Person

    Wednesday, September 27 2017 11:41 PM EDT2017-09-28 03:41:30 GMT

    The Eagle Lake Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a suspicious person who took pictures of school children Tuesday.

    The Eagle Lake Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a suspicious person who took pictures of school children Tuesday.

  • Trees Down On Tschohl Property

    Trees Down On Tschohl Property

    Wednesday, September 27 2017 7:53 PM EDT2017-09-27 23:53:59 GMT

    While most of the trees near the front of the property have been removed, some of the older trees are still intact.

    While most of the trees near the front of the property have been removed, some of the older trees are still intact.

  • Maple River Teacher Wins Golden Apple Award

    Maple River Teacher Wins Golden Apple Award

    Wednesday, September 27 2017 7:51 PM EDT2017-09-27 23:51:45 GMT

    Brad Lawson is known for more than just being a teacher and coach, he is a role model for many of his students.

    Brad Lawson is known for more than just being a teacher and coach, he is a role model for many of his students.

  • Police: Man Sets Woman On Fire, Both Critically Burned

    Police: Man Sets Woman On Fire, Both Critically Burned

    Thursday, September 28 2017 11:51 AM EDT2017-09-28 15:51:17 GMT

    Police say a woman was critically burned when a man set her on fire in Minneapolis in domestic dispute that also left him with severe burns.  

    Police say a woman was critically burned when a man set her on fire in Minneapolis in domestic dispute that also left him with severe burns.  

  • Lost Hunter Found After 4 Days in Northern Minnesota Woods

    Lost Hunter Found After 4 Days in Northern Minnesota Woods

    Wednesday, September 27 2017 8:02 PM EDT2017-09-28 00:02:23 GMT

    Authorities have found a missing hunter who spent four days lost in the swampy woods of northern Minnesota

    Authorities have found a missing hunter who spent four days lost in the swampy woods of northern Minnesota

  • Jones Metal Celebrates 75 Years

    Jones Metal Celebrates 75 Years

    Wednesday, September 27 2017 11:40 PM EDT2017-09-28 03:40:21 GMT

    Employees and customers gathered to honor the longevity of this Mankato grown business. 

    Employees and customers gathered to honor the longevity of this Mankato grown business. 

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your

    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page