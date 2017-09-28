Two Watonwan County Tax Firms Announce Merger

Two Watonwan County tax firms are joining forces.

Kelsey Osborne in Madelia is merging with the accounting firm of S.E. Olson & Associates in St. James.

The merger will take effect on January 1st.

Details on the terms of the deal haven't been released.

The firm will operate under the name of Kelsey Osborne and will continue to offer services from both of their existing Madelia and St. James locations.