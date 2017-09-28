New Mission For Organization At State Of YWCA

YWCA Mankato has a new mission for the year ahead.

Thursday was the annual State of the YWCA, a celebration of the organization's work to eliminate racism and empower women.

They also unveiled their new focus: direct service, issue education, and advocacy.

"We feel like those three things will provide a beacon for YWCA Mankato to move forward in reaching our mission and actually connecting with more and more people in this community," Barb Doran said.

The theme of this year's meeting was Bold Mission, Bright Future.

--KEYC News 12