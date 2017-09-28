Firefighters Using Technology To Train

Mankato firefighters and command team are in training to improve how they manage emergencies and they are using technology to do it.

They are going through their blue card certification, which consists of around 50 hours of online training, then three days of simulation labs.

Today's scenario was a strip mall fire.

The labs allow them to use technology to train instead of going into the field.

"It allows us to see a picture of it even though it's a simulation," Public Safety Commander Ed Hoffman said. "It makes it more realistic because we practice getting our standard terminology and procedures in place."

Trainees are required to go through each role in the situation. It's all part of some changes the department is trying to implement.

"This will be our certification," Hoffman said. "We're actually updating our some of our policies how we respond, and to incorporate some of this, we'll continue to do that, and then continue to roll it out for more and more of our firefighters over the next couple years."

By the end of this course, they'll also be trained how to handle house, apartment and department store fires.

Friday is the final day of training before the firefighters can receive their certifications.

--KEYC News 12.