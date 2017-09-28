Senator Franken Pushes For Free Online Textbooks

Senator Al Franken continues to push a bill that will enable universities across the country to utilize textbooks online, free of cost.



In Minnesota, college students spend on average around 13–hundred dollars on textbooks, according to the state.

Senator Al Franken believes that number is too high and is hoping to implement the Affordable College Textbooks Act to help students save money.



Franken said "Enable colleges, professors, and students to be in a universe where there are all these online textbooks that put a downward pressure on the price of textbooks from publishers."



On the campus of MSU, students were all too pleased to hear of the possibility that they would no longer have to pay for books.

Sophomore Taylor Kriz said "Textbooks are a big expense for us as college students."

Sophomore Jocelyn Rothmeier said "We have lot of other things we are trying to worry about with paying for college as it is. So, I think it would be a big relief not to have to worry about that."



Sophomore Michael Hunter said "Sounds magical. Honestly, if I didn't have to buy textbooks, it would make school a lot easier."



Freshman John Barton said "Most of us get summer jobs, internships or whatever. Save up for textbooks and all that stuff and then take loans on mostly other things if they don't have the money. So, it would be really nice."



Freshman Kierra Preston said "It would save me a lot of money too. I could put it towards tuition and other things rather than spending it on books, because books are really expensive."



Freshman David Aul-mku said "It gets your mind off a lot, because now you can focus your studies and other bills that come with going to school."



Freshman Hannah Angel said "I think it would be really nice, considering a lot of this out of pocket money we spend is for textbooks and a lot of the times, we don't even use them."



Freshman Jordan Schueneman said "I mean it would be a huge stress reliever, because honestly that was my first initial like worry coming into college was buying textbooks."



Junior Jacob Rinehart said "This semester alone, I spent about $900 on textbooks. That was out of pocket after financial aid. So, just to have those costs reduced would mean a whole lot."



Officials added that 65 percent of students last year decided not to purchase a textbook due to the cost.



There is no word on when or if this bill will be passed.

- KEYC 12