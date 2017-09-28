Winter Car Safety Tips

The beautiful fall weather certainly doesn't bring snow to mind but it will be here before long and it's never too early to start winter car safety prep.

Prepping your car for winter comes down to three things; tires, fluids and battery. For tires, focus on rotation, inflation and evaluation.

Rotation gets the most life out of your tires. Proper inflation is crucial, especially in the winter. Check it weekly as the air temperature changes, so does the tire pressure. Finally, evaluation. Scoping out your tires with a simple penny test will let you know when it's time for new.



"When you put that penny inside the tread you want to make sure that if the bottom is actually showing that means that basically, you need tires," Mankato Tires Plus Manager Matt Sultze said.



Once your tires are starting to show wear, it becomes extremely dangerous to travel, especially in snowy weather.



"If you have an all-wheel drive vehicle most of the time they do recommend doing all four depending on what treads you're at and other vehicles are front wheel drive, therefore you only have to do two maybe, a pair would be nice but you always can get by with doing one sometimes but it is a good idea to maybe start thinking about that pair," Sultze added.



Consistently check fluid levels throughout the winter months as well.



"Especially washer fluid. You want to make sure your coolant is at the correct level and then also you can check your transmission fluid, that's always a good thing to check as well. Just simple maintenance stuff like that," Sultze said.



Don't forget the all-important battery. Stopping into a garage to make sure the cold cranking amps are working will prevent you from being stuck with a dead car this winter.

--KEYC News 12