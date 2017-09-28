Hoover Elementary Named Blue Ribbon School for 2017

Hoover Elementary School in North Mankato has been designated a National Blue Ribbon School by the US Secretary of Education.

342 schools across the nation are being awarded this recognition this year.

Hoover was selected because of high performance marks on state and national tests.

Representatives of the school will be honored at a recognition ceremony in Washington D.C. this November.

In all, eight schools in Minnesota were recognized for 2017.

--- KEYC News 12