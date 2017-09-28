Prep Athlete: Nathan Moore

Quarterback, kicker, long snapper, safety, you name it Maple River's versatile Nathan Moore impacts all three phases of the game.



KEYC News 12 Sports Rob Clark has more on why the senior is our KEYC Scheels All Sports Boys Prep Athlete of the Week.



Last year, Nathan Moore helped the Maple River football team to its first state appearance in program history.

This season the quarterback's a focal point of a run heavy offense.



"He's a very good runner, we run a lot of option stuff with him, lot of counters, he's very tough nosed, not afraid to get hit. Most quarterbacks are afraid to get hit. He's not afraid to do that, he's done a good job of leading the offense. Improving in his passing game every week, he's our field goal kicker, long snapper, and backup punter so he's multi–faceted in what he does for the team," said Jerry Thul, Maple River head coach.

"To be able to play a bunch of different positions, do something different, getting on the field as much as I can, that's what I like," said Nathan Moore, prep athlete.

Moore's a dual threat quarterback throwing for three touchdowns this season while adding four TD's on the ground.



"I think I can run pretty well, I'm not afraid to hit someone, so if they want me to run the ball up the middle, I'll put my nose up in there and give it heck," said Moore.

"He never wanted to play quarterback in the first place, he kind of got forced into it because we don't have a quarterback this year. We knew we were going to have a heavy run game, so it works really well," said Thul.

The transition is working with the Eagles off to a 3–1 start as Moore and his teammates chase a second consecutive state appearance.

The senior's versatility and game changing ability are why he's our KEYC Scheels All Sports Boys Prep Athlete of the Week.