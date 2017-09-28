Two Years Of Bison At Minneopa

It's been two years since bison were first brought to Minneopa State Park, and the iconic roamer of the prairie is even more popular than when they were first introduced.



The herd first began as three bison from the Minnesota Zoo, and eight others from Blue Mounds State Park.

Three of the animals gave birth to calves, and they added a bull from Teddy Roosevelt National Park in North Dakota last December.



This is part of the Minnesota Bison conservation herd. What we're trying to do here is save the genetics of this prairie bison. Our bison are just about as close to 100% bison as you can get. We want to be able to be part of that effort to really save that wild bison animal.

The bison have boosted Minneopa State Park to the third best for daily pass sales in all of Minnesota's 75 state parks, and put them into the top 10 for season passes.

The population will be allowed to increase to as many as 35 animals, meaning they'll truly roam the prairie once again.

