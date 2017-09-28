KEYC - Crusaders Dominate Cannon Falls 9-1

By Rob Clark, Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter
The Mankato Loyola LCWM St. Clair Madelia boys soccer team played host to Cannon Falls Thursday night. 

Crusaders win big 9-1.

