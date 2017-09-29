Ex-Deacon Candidate Settles Coercion Lawsuit Against Bishop

A Minnesota man who had wanted to become a Catholic deacon has settled his coercion claims against his bishop.

Ronald Vasek, of Tabor, alleged in a lawsuit in May that Bishop Michael Hoeppner of Crookston blackmailed him into signing a letter in 2015 that essentially retracted his allegation that a priest from the diocese abused him when he was 16.

Attorney Mike Finnegan says Vasek got a copy of that letter and an undisclosed sum in a settlement with the bishop this week. He says Vasek's claims against the diocese itself remain pending.

Hoeppner says in a statement that he made no admission of wrongdoing under the settlement.

The bishop also says he was willing to ordain Vasek as a deacon, but that he chose not to be ordained.