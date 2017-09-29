2 Top Officials Leave Minnesota Medical Marijuana Provider

A Minnesota company licensed to manufacture medical marijuana says two top officials have left the company.

LeafLine Labs says chief medical officer and co-founder Gary Starr and chief financial officer Colin Kelley left "due to both personal and professional reasons."

LeafLine chief executive and co-founder Andrew Bachman says the departures took effect Thursday. He says the company "deeply" values their contributions.

LeafLine employs over 70, has a 42,000-square-foot indoor cultivation and production facility and runs four clinics around Minnesota.

The Associated Press reported in May that LeafLine and Minnesota Medical Solutions, the other licensed medical marijuana manufacturer in the state, lost a combined $11 million in just two years of sales.

Minnesota's program is among the most restrictive of states that allow medical marijuana. Using the plant form is banned.