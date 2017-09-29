Highway Pursuit Ends When Suspect Is Shot By Authorities

Sheriff's officials in Becker County say a highway pursuit east of Audubon has ended in gunfire.

Sheriff Todd Glander says a suspect was shot by a deputy on Highway 10 about 7:30 p.m. Thursday after officers put down `stop sticks' to disable the suspect's vehicle. Glander says the driver got out of the vehicle armed with a rifle.

The suspect was taken to a Fargo, North Dakota hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds. There's no immediate word on the suspect's condition.

No deputies were injured.