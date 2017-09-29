REO Speedwagon To Perform In Mankato In February

Their string of hits has kept them at legendary status for years, and now they're ready to give fans in Mankato a taste of the thrill.

REO Speedwagon is taking the stage at the Verizon Center Grand Hall Thursday, February 22.

The band is known for their numerous hits from the late 60's through the 80's, taking them to the top of the charts with millions of albums sold.

Tickets for the concert range from $39 to $99 and go on sale next Friday, October 6 at 10 a.m.

You can get yours at the Verizon Center box office, or at any other Ticketmaster location.