Heroin Dealer Sentenced In 2 Deaths, Faces Charges In 3 More

A Twin Cities heroin dealer has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for the overdose deaths of two men and still faces murder charges in the drugs deaths of three others.

Thirty-one-year-old Beverly Burrell, of Maplewood, was convicted of third-degree murder in the death of Max Tillitt and Luke Ronnei. Their family members told Hennepin County District Judge Paul Scoggin about the never-ending pain of losing a loved one to heroin addiction.

The Star Tribune reports Tillitt's father, Stephen, told the judge his 21-year-old son knew the dangers of using drugs, but that the addiction was overpowering. Hennepin County Attorney Thad Tudor calls Burrell the most prolific heroin dealer the county has seen.

Burrell also faces third-degree murder charges for selling heroin that killed three other men.