MnDOT, County Officials Complete Feasibility Study On Highways Near Henderson

MnDOT and county officials have concluded a feasibility study, investigating how transportation is impacted near Henderson during flooding events.

The study focused on the pros and cons of elevating bridges and approach roadways for Highways 19 and 93 and Sibley County Road 6.

The goal was to find safe routes to and from Henderson and to limit the length of detours during flooding.

While no funding for a project has been established, officials say the study provides the tools to help shape future investments.