Dotson Fire Damages Exceed $5 Million

Dotson Iron Casting says the fire that damaged their business has been ruled an accident.



The fire happened Friday, September 22, just before 11:45 PM. The company says it was the molding area of the building that was most significantly damaged with other areas seeing smoke and water damage.

The company has set a goal to start pouring iron again the week of October 23, 2017.

So far they say estimated damages from the fire have exceeded $5 million.

The company thanks their employees, contractors, customers and competitors for their support.

All employees working the night of the fire were able to exit the building safely and no injuries were reported.

