DPS Revokes Blasting Permits For Jordan Sands

Sheriff's officials in Becker County say a highway pursuit east of Audubon has ended in gunfire.
Sheriff's officials in Becker County say a highway pursuit east of Audubon has ended in gunfire.
Minneapolis police say a woman has died after a man set her on fire in a domestic dispute.
Minneapolis police say a woman has died after a man set her on fire in a domestic dispute.
The State Auditor's office says it's conducted a special investigation into the finances of the northern Iowa city of Armstrong, finding a slew of mishandled deposits and disbursements.
The State Auditor's office says it's conducted a special investigation into the finances of the northern Iowa city of Armstrong, finding a slew of mishandled deposits and disbursements.
15 bison roam the prairie
15 bison roam the prairie
A Minnesota company licensed to manufacture medical marijuana says two top officials have left the company.
A Minnesota company licensed to manufacture medical marijuana says two top officials have left the company.
Their string of hits has kept them at legendary status for years, and now they're ready to give fans in Mankato a taste of the thrill.
Their string of hits has kept them at legendary status for years, and now they're ready to give fans in Mankato a taste of the thrill.
The beautiful fall weather certainly doesn't bring snow to mind but it will be here before long and it's never too early to start winter car safety prep.
The beautiful fall weather certainly doesn't bring snow to mind but it will be here before long and it's never too early to start winter car safety prep.
A local elementary school has been teaching children for the last 90 years.
A local elementary school has been teaching children for the last 90 years.