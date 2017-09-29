DPS Revokes Blasting Permits For Jordan Sands

The Mankato Department of Public Safety has decided to no longer renew explosive permits for Jordan Sands at the Jefferson Quarry.



The decision is the result of an investigation into blasting on August 8th, which sent boulder–sized rocks into nearby neighborhoods.

A similar incident occurred back in April, though it wasn't proven to be caused by a blast at the Quarry.

The dangerous situation led to a 60–day suspension for the company that's in effect until October 8th.

A risk to the community warranted the decision to allow city officials to decide whether or not detonations will continue.



Director of Mankato's Department of Public Safety Todd Miller said "We determined that if blasting was going to continue, since there was a blasting agreement between the city and Jordan Sands. That, the appropriate figures to make that decision to re–allow or renew the blasting would be the city council."



The next meeting for city council members will be held on October 9th.

- KEYC 12