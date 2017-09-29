KEYC - PICK OF THE LITTER: Diana Needs A Forever Home

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Diana is a shy 5-month-old spayed lab mix. She is looking for a stable home that has another dog that she can learn from. She was found on the streets or Corpus Christi with her 4 littermates. She is the last available puppy in her litter. Please email Terri at dogs@benchs.org if you are interested in meeting her. She is currently fostering her. Her adoption price is $280. 
