Officials Look Toward Future At State Of The Cities

Mankato and North Mankato officials are looking ahead to the future at the State Of The Cities Friday morning.

Mayors and city managers from both communities converged at the annual event.

North Mankato celebrated the growth of their Industrial Park, among other accomplishments.

"Our tax base has grown 7 percent this year, so another great indicator of how North Mankato continues to grow," North Mankato Mayor Mark Dehan said.

But it's more than talking about the successes, Mankato Mayor Eric Anderson said it's also an opportunity to discuss issues.

"We want to come here to convey to a lot of people that there's some stuff you may not be aware of that we want to bring to your attention," Anderson said. "That we see and recognize as challenges and we want to let you know how we're approaching them."

Both cities also had the chance to talk about their strategic plans for the year.

"It gives us a great road map as council, then as we direct staff, to make those moves into the future," Dehan said.

North Mankato's plan includes public safety, quality of like and recreation, like a new swimming pool at Spring Lake Park.

For Mankato, the focus is on affordability, community building, and stewardship, as well as rolling out a new 2-year budget.

--KEYC News 12.