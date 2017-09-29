Apple Trees Confused By Warm Temps

The warm–to–cool, and back to warm temperatures early spring have caused a similar pattern to this year's apple harvest.



"It was early sooner in the season we had stuff coming on faster than other years. Then it really slowed up. We got a cold spell in August and things kind of slowed up," part-owner of Welsh Heritage Farms Tim Harbo says.

Harvest started off strong at Welsh Heritage Farms in Lake Crystal.

"We had great quantities of apples on the trees. Size was really nice. Overall ripening has been really, really good this year," Harbo says.

But has now created some confusion due to the change in weather.

"I think it's just been a little bit of stress on the trees that's really just confused them a bit," he says.

Early–ripening apples like Cortland are typically ready mid–September, but are just now ready to be picked.

Not only has the up–and–down weather delayed some progress, but has hindered folks from coming out to pick their own.



"People don't really think about picking apples in ninety–degree heat. We did have some troopers come out last weekend in the heat and pick apples. But I think as the weather cools down people are starting to think fall," Liberty Warren, part-owner of the orchard says.

It's not just the U-pick apples that bring folks to the orchard, but for the fun as well.

"We make donuts daily, fresh pies coming out of the oven and of course all these fresh apples just being picked. It's a great place to come," Warren says.

The warm weather has helped harvest overall this season. Pumpkin, corn and soy harvest have all been on track.