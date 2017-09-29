Hoover Recognized As 2017 National Blue Ribbon School

Hoover Elementary School in North Mankato is receiving one of education's most prestigious awards.



Hoover Elementary is one of 342 institutions across the nation to receive the designation of 2017 National Blue Ribbon School.

The U.S. Secretary of Education selected the Huskies due to their high performance marks on state and national tests.

Both students and faculty are proud to earn the accolade.



Principal Dan Kamphoff said "Receiving this award just continues to bolster our school pride. Hopefully, it sends a message to our entire community that Mankato is a great place to be and Hoover is a great place to be."



Hoover is the second elementary school in North Mankato to receive the title, Monroe Elementary achieved it in 2015.

Faculty attribute the award to the practices carried out throughout the school.



Reading interventions teacher Kari Wolf said "It's just an amazing honor. Hoover works really, really hard and we haven't ever gotten any recognition like this. And it's enormous for this building."



5th grade teacher Becky Brudwick said "How we've created a really strong culture within our school. Where kids come to school feeling safe and happy and challenged."



In all, Minnesota had 8 schools recognized this year, the most since 2014.



Representatives of Hoover Elementary will be honored at a ceremony in Washington D.C. this November.

For additional information on the National Blue Ribbon School Program, you can visit the U.S Department of Education's website.

- KEYC 12