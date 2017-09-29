New Ulm Football Picks Up Home Win Over Saint Peter

The New Ulm Eagles fans were looking for a home win tonight with Saint Peter visiting. 1st quarter sees Hunter Ranweiler scrambling and finding a wide open Branden Zimmerman 33 yards downfield. Zimmerman taken down by the turf monster or he would have been gone.

New Ulm would still cash in as Ranweiler finds Luke Scheid who puts on the brakes with a defender running past and Scheid goes in for the 25 yard touchdown to make it 6-0 Eagles after the missed extra point.

Saints would have an answer on the ensuing kickoff, as Nick Morgan will weave through New Ulm kick coverage all the way back to the 35 yard line.

Final play of the opening quarter sees the Saints tie it with a pitch and catch from Wyatt Olson to Jake Emely. 6-all after the blocked kick, but New Ulm would go on to win 36-27.

---KEYC News 12