6 Sibley East Avoids Scare At LCWM

Lake Crystal Knights fans were pumped Friday night because their team was up 8-7 on 6th ranked Sibley East heading into the 4th quarter.

First play of the final stanza saw Ben Graupman trying for Mike Guentzel on third and long, but is intercepted by Gavin Bates who returns it 45 yards for a touchdown to put the Wolverines in front 14-8 after the kick.

Later it would be Bates on offense, as the senior quarterback drags the pile two yards into the endzone for a 20-8 lead.

The extra point turns into two, when Bates gets the snap, rolls out and finds Jesus Rodriguez for the conversion and Sibley East goes on to win 29-8.

---KEYC News 12