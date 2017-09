The 6th-ranked Cleveland/Immanuel Lutheran Clippers battled the Jaguars of Truman/Granada/Huntley/East Chain on homecoming. It was a big night for Cleveland senior, Austin Plonsky. Entering the contest, Plonsky needed just one receiving touchdown to tie Michael Floyd's state record. Plonsky finished with three to break Floyd's record.

Plonsky now sits at 43 with four regular season games, plus playoffs to go.

The Clippers shutout the Jaguars 76-0 on homecoming.