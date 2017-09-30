KEYC - Scarlets Blow Out New Prague, 41-7

Scarlets Blow Out New Prague, 41-7

By Ryan Gustafson, News Reporter
Stingy defense and a grinding offense gave the Mankato West Scarlets a homecoming win over the New Prague Trojans Friday night. The 41-7 victory is a nice way to bounce back from their loss to Winona last week.

Sophomore quarterback Jack Foster ran for two touchdowns in a balanced attack.

Dustin Mueller finished with 144 yards and two trips to the end zone.

