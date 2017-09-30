Scarlets Blow Out New Prague, 41-7

Stingy defense and a grinding offense gave the Mankato West Scarlets a homecoming win over the New Prague Trojans Friday night. The 41-7 victory is a nice way to bounce back from their loss to Winona last week.
Sophomore quarterback Jack Foster ran for two touchdowns in a balanced attack.
Dustin Mueller finished with 144 yards and two trips to the end zone.
-- KEYC News 12
