Children's Museum Of Southern Minnesota Kicks Off Annual Harvest Festival

The Children's Museum of Southern Minnesota kicked off its third annual Harvest Festival with a Vehicle Fair today.



Hundreds of families came out to the Museum's campus to explore a variety of farming and construction equipment.

From tractors to bulldozers, kids were able to climb into the vehicles and explore the different types of heavy machinery.

The vehicles were provided by the event's sponsors: RDO Equipment and Holtmeier Construction.



"We just want to provide an opportunity for kids to take part in something they don't get to do every day."



The museum's fall festival begins today through the end of October.

To get a list of the upcoming programs and events visit the museum's website.